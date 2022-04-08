×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

08 April 2022 - 21:34 By Reuters
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

In a statement, Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision." The actor had resigned from the academy on April 1 and has issued statements apologizing to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.

At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard." After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.

READ MORE:

SPOTLIGHT | A post-Oscar focus; 'Morbius', horror 'X' and blue hedgehog Sonic fill movie roster; win prizes

We break down the Oscar winners, as Marvel's living vampire hits cinemas, along with 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', and the clever and acclaimed slasher ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

‘He should have confronted him backstage’ — What you said about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

"It was wrong of Will to do that and it was insensitive of Rock to say that," said one reader.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

‘I am a work in progress’: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for that slap

Things went south when the comedian made a joke at Jada Pinkett-Smith's expense.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Black Coffee launches 'Dream Club' to inspire young people to reach for the ... Lifestyle
  2. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'tie the knot' in private Las Vegas ceremony Lifestyle
  3. End of an era for Solly Krok's famed Summer Place Lifestyle
  4. ‘I don’t get moved by anything any more’: Kelly Khumalo on her spiritual journey Lifestyle
  5. Tackle your debt head on with these financial solutions Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...