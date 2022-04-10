On My Radar

Five minutes with 'Sex in Afrikaans' presenter Rian van Heerden

We find out what the radio and television personality is doing to keep himself busy, what books and art he enjoys and what his dream holiday destination is

Rian van Heerden is no stranger to the local entertainment scene. On weekday afternoons he entertains his loyal following as the host of Jacaranda’s “Scenic Drive with Rian”. He has also become a regular presenter on TV and his Showmax series Sex in Afrikaans, which he produced, is now streaming. In the controversial show, four Afrikaans couples and two singles engage in shameless discussions about their sex lives. The six episodes focus on sex workers, sex toys, porn, swinging, BDSM and fetishes. We spoke to the radio and TV personality to find out what’s on his cultural radar. ..