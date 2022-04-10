×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

On My Radar

Five minutes with 'Sex in Afrikaans' presenter Rian van Heerden

We find out what the radio and television personality is doing to keep himself busy, what books and art he enjoys and what his dream holiday destination is

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
10 April 2022 - 00:00

Rian van Heerden is no stranger to the local entertainment scene. On weekday afternoons he entertains his loyal following as the host of Jacaranda’s “Scenic Drive with Rian”. He has also  become a regular presenter on TV and his  Showmax series Sex in Afrikaans, which he produced, is now streaming. In the controversial show, four Afrikaans couples and two singles engage in shameless discussions about their sex lives. The six episodes focus on sex workers, sex toys, porn, swinging, BDSM and fetishes. We spoke to the radio and TV personality to find out what’s  on his cultural radar. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Black Coffee launches 'Dream Club' to inspire young people to reach for the ... Lifestyle
  2. End of an era for Solly Krok's famed Summer Place Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Inside the revamped Nike Shapa Soweto centre Lifestyle
  4. Medshield offers affordable hospital plan for its customers Health & Sex
  5. Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...