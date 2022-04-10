On My Radar

Five minutes with singer-songwriter Luna Paige

How the ‘Little Lies’ singer spends her free time, her bucket-list destinations and what she's most looking forward to in a post-Covid world

Luna Paige is a South African singer-songwriter who released her first EP, Behold, My Heart, last year after running a crowdfunding and social media campaign to record and promote the EP and develop a new website on which her new music can be bought. ..