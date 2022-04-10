On My Radar
Five minutes with singer-songwriter Luna Paige
How the ‘Little Lies’ singer spends her free time, her bucket-list destinations and what she's most looking forward to in a post-Covid world
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Luna Paige is a South African singer-songwriter who released her first EP, Behold, My Heart, last year after running a crowdfunding and social media campaign to record and promote the EP and develop a new website on which her new music can be bought. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.