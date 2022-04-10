Movie Review

Oscar winner ‘Drive My Car’ is a deep delve into personal tragedy

2022's Best International Feature Film is a masterful examination of grief and jealousy, and how we use acting to shield us from the pain of the real world

It is unfortunately the new normal, especially for niche markets like SA, that the future of art house cinema is probably not going to be on the big screen. Even in the case of a multi-award-winning film like Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which last week took home the Oscar for Best International Feature, there's no longer a guarantee of a cinema release in smaller territories. Thank goodness, then, for online art house streaming service Mubi, which has secured the rights to bring this much-acclaimed and -debated piece of cinema to international audiences...