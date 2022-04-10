‘Professional Lego sorter’ is building his future one brick at a time
10 April 2022 - 00:00
For parents of kids obsessed with brightly coloured plastic building blocks, 19-year-old Khanyisa Kwaza from Franschhoek in the Western Cape is a godsend...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.