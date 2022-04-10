Humour
This ‘man of the house’ is an alleged adult who wants no part in adulting
I've managed to avoid responsibility for 50 years, so my father's passing has me feeling a lot of pressure to buy breeches, gum boots, a whip and a hunting rifle
10 April 2022 - 00:01
“Residual self-image” is a concept I wasn’t aware of until I watched the inaugural movie in The Matrix franchise. In it, humans are nothing more than blobs of flesh plugged into machines, acting as batteries to run the machines running the planet. Their brains are plugged into a virtual world where they're duped into believing they exist. How these humans see themselves in the mirror is some residual image of themselves...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.