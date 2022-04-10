Humour

This ‘man of the house’ is an alleged adult who wants no part in adulting

I've managed to avoid responsibility for 50 years, so my father's passing has me feeling a lot of pressure to buy breeches, gum boots, a whip and a hunting rifle

“Residual self-image” is a concept I wasn’t aware of until I watched the inaugural movie in The Matrix franchise. In it, humans are nothing more than blobs of flesh plugged into machines, acting as batteries to run the machines running the planet. Their brains are plugged into a virtual world where they're duped into believing they exist. How these humans see themselves in the mirror is some residual image of themselves...