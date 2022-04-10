What's in Black Coffee's winning brew? SA DJ explains global fame and fight for African talent

Setumo-Thebe Mhlomi explores the conscious and unconscious processes that made Black Coffee SA’s first recipient of a Grammy award in the dance/electronic music category for his album Subconsciously

This sixth studio solo album is a 12-track soundscape of the artist’s style, influences, depth and range. It was a work in progress for three years before being released at the beginning of 2021...