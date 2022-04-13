Gory accusations emerge as Johnny Depp’s US libel case against Amber Heard kicks off

Lawyers for actor Johnny Depp on Tuesday gave a jury an overview of his US defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the latest chapter in a long-running and messy legal fight between the two Hollywood stars.

Opening statements kicked off in a Virginia courtroom in a lawsuit Depp, 58, brought against Heard, 35, for $50m ( about R724m) in 2018.

Depp alleges Heard defamed him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer Benjamin Chew told jurors on Tuesday it was clear Heard was referencing the Hollywood leading man.

Chew told jurors Heard published the piece on the eve of the release of Aquaman, her biggest film yet, to drum up publicity and advance her career.

“By choosing to lie about her husband for her own personal benefit, Amber Heard forever changed Mr Depp's life and reputation,” Chew said.

“You will hear him tell you the dreadful impact it has had on his life.”

Heard’s piece “devastated” Depp’s career, Chew said.