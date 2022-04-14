×

Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | Mixed bag of fun, with Bullock, Schuster comedies, new Fantastic Beasts movie opening

Secrets of Dumbledore, Lost City, Mr Bones 3 set to entertain, join an online quiz, and win prizes

14 April 2022 - 17:04

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways

Spotlight delivers plenty of excitement at cinemas this week, from red carpet premieres, the long-awaited release of the next Fantastic Beasts instalment, a quiz night for Nicolas Cage fans, and Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt’s new movie, providing perfect big-screen entertainment for a date night.

The wait is finally over as muggles, witches and wizards return, with the cinema and IMAX release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In the third instalment of this beloved franchise, the group of unlikely heroes are sent on a mission to stop the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from taking over the wizarding world. David Yates again directs, with the cast including Jude Law (Prof Albus Dumbledore), Mads Mikkelsen (Grindelwald), Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Ezra Miller. 

Mr Bones 3 — Son of Bones takes us back to Kuvukiland as Leon Schuster returns in the comedy saga with Alfred Ntombela (aka Shorty) as Mathambo, Bones’s son. With dangerous unwanted guests in their land, the duo must work together to fend them off.  It also stars the legendary Jerry Mofokeng and Standile Nkosi, Tumi Morake and Daniel Janks. Featuring cast and red-carpet interviews, look out for Spotlight’s coverage of last week’s Johannesburg premiere, along with the premiere of another local release, Thando, also on in cinemas. 

This week’s episode offers a chance to participate in a Nicolas Cage-themed virtual quiz night, in preparation for his tongue-in-cheek film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.  Don’t miss the details on how you can join in all the fun.

And finally Ster-Kinekor’s Date Night event offers the new action romantic comedy, Lost City. With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt in the cast, it is sure to be thoroughly entertaining.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by We Are Egg. Shop online.

We Are Egg is a beautifully curated, experiential department store of local and international fashion, beauty, home, jewellery and food. More details on Instagram about Collette's look of the week here.

Movie merchandise giveaway

To celebrate the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, we have movie merchandise hampers to give away:

To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed.  Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

