SPOTLIGHT | Mixed bag of fun, with Bullock, Schuster comedies, new Fantastic Beasts movie opening

Spotlight delivers plenty of excitement at cinemas this week, from red carpet premieres, the long-awaited release of the next Fantastic Beasts instalment, a quiz night for Nicolas Cage fans, and Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt’s new movie, providing perfect big-screen entertainment for a date night.

The wait is finally over as muggles, witches and wizards return, with the cinema and IMAX release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In the third instalment of this beloved franchise, the group of unlikely heroes are sent on a mission to stop the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from taking over the wizarding world. David Yates again directs, with the cast including Jude Law (Prof Albus Dumbledore), Mads Mikkelsen (Grindelwald), Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Ezra Miller.

Mr Bones 3 — Son of Bones takes us back to Kuvukiland as Leon Schuster returns in the comedy saga with Alfred Ntombela (aka Shorty) as Mathambo, Bones’s son. With dangerous unwanted guests in their land, the duo must work together to fend them off. It also stars the legendary Jerry Mofokeng and Standile Nkosi, Tumi Morake and Daniel Janks. Featuring cast and red-carpet interviews, look out for Spotlight’s coverage of last week’s Johannesburg premiere, along with the premiere of another local release, Thando, also on in cinemas.

This week’s episode offers a chance to participate in a Nicolas Cage-themed virtual quiz night, in preparation for his tongue-in-cheek film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Don’t miss the details on how you can join in all the fun.

And finally Ster-Kinekor’s Date Night event offers the new action romantic comedy, Lost City. With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt in the cast, it is sure to be thoroughly entertaining.