×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco Empress Club Stakes race day postponed due to rain

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
15 April 2022 - 16:07
4Racing decided to postpone Saturday's race day at Turffontein because weather forecasters predict 100% chance of significant rain for the weekend.
4Racing decided to postpone Saturday's race day at Turffontein because weather forecasters predict 100% chance of significant rain for the weekend.
Image: 123RF/ ventdusud

The HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco Empress Club Stakes horse racing event has been postponed to April 23.

4Racing said in a statement on Friday it decided to postpone Saturday's race day at Turffontein in Johannesburg because weather forecasters predict 100% chance of “significant” rain for the weekend.

4Racing’s Patrick Davis said it would normally not take a decision like this based on a forecast.

“However, the various sources we rely on are unanimous in their predictions — and given the importance of this grade 1 race day, as well as both the sponsor’s and 4Racing’s investment in the event, we have decided to make an early call to postpone it to next Saturday.” 

He said the Turffontein track still had plenty of moisture as a result of the heavy rain last weekend and earlier this week.

“With a very high water table, the track would not handle further meaningful rain,” he said.

“The postponement presents an issue with insufficient jockeys for the Kenilworth meeting scheduled for April 23, therefore by agreement with Cape Racing and Gold Circle the Kenilworth meeting will move to April 24, alongside the Scottsville meeting.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

IN PICS | Celebs, super-rich turn out for horses — and the high life — at Cape Town Met

On the last Saturday in January the place to be is the Kenilworth racetrack in Cape Town for the running of the country’s richest race.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The going is wet, but it can't rain on Miss Soweto's parade

Rain delays Joburg's premier horseracing event, but nothing can keep Soweto's most beautiful women down, writes Craig Jacobs.
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s first legal medicinal cannabis pharmacy is open for business Lifestyle
  2. PART 2 | ‘I feel cheated’: One man’s struggle to deal with prostate cancer ... Lifestyle
  3. PART 1 | How I trekked through 'west Africa with cancer eating away at my ... Lifestyle
  4. The taste of tradition: Experts rate hot cross buns from five SA supermarkets Food
  5. Birkenstock kicks off autumn by unveiling covetable new collections The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground