HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco Empress Club Stakes race day postponed due to rain

The HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco Empress Club Stakes horse racing event has been postponed to April 23.

4Racing said in a statement on Friday it decided to postpone Saturday's race day at Turffontein in Johannesburg because weather forecasters predict 100% chance of “significant” rain for the weekend.

4Racing’s Patrick Davis said it would normally not take a decision like this based on a forecast.

“However, the various sources we rely on are unanimous in their predictions — and given the importance of this grade 1 race day, as well as both the sponsor’s and 4Racing’s investment in the event, we have decided to make an early call to postpone it to next Saturday.”

He said the Turffontein track still had plenty of moisture as a result of the heavy rain last weekend and earlier this week.

“With a very high water table, the track would not handle further meaningful rain,” he said.

“The postponement presents an issue with insufficient jockeys for the Kenilworth meeting scheduled for April 23, therefore by agreement with Cape Racing and Gold Circle the Kenilworth meeting will move to April 24, alongside the Scottsville meeting.”

TimesLIVE

