Artist treks across Africa on 2 wheels, picking up inspiration from its people

Reggie Khumalo has travelled through 13 African countries so far, painting faces he sees and dressing them in fabrics representing various regions

It’s been a little over six years since artist, motorbike adventurer and philanthropist Reggie Khumalo first set out on a journey across Africa, getting in touch with his artistic self — something he felt he'd lost touch with after his early childhood flirtations with art...