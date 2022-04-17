×

Artist treks across Africa on 2 wheels, picking up inspiration from its people

Reggie Khumalo has travelled through 13 African countries so far, painting faces he sees and dressing them in fabrics representing various regions

17 April 2022 - 00:03 By Sandiso Ngubane

It’s been a little over six years since artist, motorbike adventurer and philanthropist Reggie Khumalo first set out on a journey across Africa, getting in touch with his artistic self — something he felt he'd lost touch with after his early childhood flirtations with art...

