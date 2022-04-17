On My Radar
Five minutes with the cast of 'Tropika Island of Treasure All-Stars'
We catch up with the 10th season all-star cast - made up of much-loved celebrity winners and viewer favourites from the nine seasons
17 April 2022 - 00:00
Tropika Island of Treasure, SA’s popular adventure reality show, has returned for a 10th season and features an all-star cast made up of much-loved celebrity winners and viewer favourites from the previous nine seasons...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.