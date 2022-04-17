A-Listers
Fragrance launch of sneaker king Lekau Sehoana drips with finesse
‘I didn’t want to be a hustler — I want to build a legacy,’ says Lekau Sehoana, and judging by the guest list, he’s not going to struggle
17 April 2022 - 00:00
Did the “dripping with finesse” lyrics from Bruno Mars’s 2016 hit song inspire the name for Mzansi sneaker king Lekau Sehoana’s new venture?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.