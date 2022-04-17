A-Listers

Fragrance launch of sneaker king Lekau Sehoana drips with finesse

‘I didn’t want to be a hustler — I want to build a legacy,’ says Lekau Sehoana, and judging by the guest list, he’s not going to struggle

Did the “dripping with finesse” lyrics from Bruno Mars’s 2016 hit song inspire the name for Mzansi sneaker king Lekau Sehoana’s new venture?..