Opinion

Grumpiness is the first step on the path towards being an ass

The real reason not to be grumpy is that it simply doesn’t work. It gives no pleasure and achieves no progress

I had reason to find myself in traffic last Monday, on the M1 heading to Midrand, in that foul weather that seems to be making a habit of itself lately. We just don’t do lasting drizzle in Joburg. We do lekker highveld thunderstorms that start at five o’clock, sun out at 6.30pm — that’s the deal we signed up for ... best climate in the world. This endless dark cloud stuff is for Capetonians — they love bad weather...