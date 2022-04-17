WTF is Going On?
New trend alert: chopping up your Chanel handbag to spite your face
Chanel has pulled out of Russia in solidarity with the Ukrainians, so Russian socialites are boldly giving their Chanel bags the chop
17 April 2022 - 00:02
I see a lot of Russian oligarch-adjacent influencers, models and other beneficiaries of Russian state capture have started a new internet trend. It's a little more pricey than that time people were pouring cold buckets of ice water over themselves, or planking, or suddenly dropping, or busting a move...
