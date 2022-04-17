Hot Lunch

No carbs please, I'm in training. But there's no rule against bubbly

Aspasia Karras speaks to Shashi Naidoo about getting in shape for the new season of 'Tropika Island' and helping her staff keep their heads above water during the pandemic

Shashi Naidoo is taking a break. I qualify that by saying she is taking a break in true Shashi Naidoo style, which means she is actually hard at work while ostensibly on a break...