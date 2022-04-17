Series Review

‘Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star’ is a chilling, compelling true-crime series

This well-made Netflix docu-series puts forth wildly implausible and terrifying theories on what really happened during the 2014 home invasion

Strategically released the week before the commencement of the long-awaited trial of five men for the 2014 murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Netflix’s first original true-crime docuseries Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star is a well-made and compelling round-up of the many narrative turns and perplexing delays that have plagued the investigation and the search for justice. ..