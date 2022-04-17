Series Review

‘Yellowjackets’ satisfies our appetite for tales of brutal survival

A sort of 'Lord of the Flies' meets 'Mean Girls', the show is both a survival epic and a coming-of-age drama, showing women can be just as vicious as men

William Golding’s classic survivalist novel Lord of the Flies is almost 70 years old but its tale of schoolboys stranded on a desert island after a plane crash and their descent into barbarism remains the blueprint for a whole genre of popular riffs on this idea and has seen the book remain a firm favourite on high-school syllabuses across the globe. ..