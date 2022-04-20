Johnny Depp shares ‘complete shock’ at ‘heinous’ claims he hit Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday that he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and was challenging her accusations in a $50m ( R750m) defamation case in part to protect his children from false information about his behaviour.

Speaking softly and slowly, Depp told a Virginia courtroom it was a “complete shock” about six years ago when Heard “made some quite heinous and disturbing” allegations that he became violent during their relationship.

“Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” said Depp, who wore a dark suit with his hair in a ponytail.

“I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but for my children,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star said.

His two children from a previous relationship were in high school at the time, he said.

“It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” Depp said.

“I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who believed in me for all these years.”