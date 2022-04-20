×

Lifestyle

Prince Harry speaks about visiting the queen, says she is in ‘great form’

Duke and duchess had tea with his grandmother

20 April 2022 - 12:00 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Reuters
Prince Harry speaks to Invictus competitors at the swimming competition. Stock image.
Prince Harry speaks to Invictus competitors at the swimming competition. Stock image.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry has shared an update on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth following his visit last week, saying seeing her was “great” and she was in “great form”.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had a face-to-face meeting with the British monarch last Thursday, his spokesperson said after The Sun newspaper reported the visit.

The spokesperson said the couple stopped in the UK on their way to The Hague in the Netherlands to attend The Invictus Games, adding Harry had previously said he hoped to see his grandmother.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

In a sit down with the TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb, Harry opened up about seeing his grandmother in person.

In a clip shared ahead of the airing of the interview, the Duke of Sussex said: “It was so nice to see her. She is in great form.

“She has always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and has he right people around her.”

Kotb asked if Harry managed to make her laugh, as she has said he always does, to which he coyly replied “yes” before adding that he and Meghan had tea with her. 

The clip ended with Harry explaining that home was now the US, where he said he and his family had been “welcomed with open arms”.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan also saw Prince Charles during a visit to Windsor Castle, which it said was their first joint trip to Britain since they quit royal duties in March 2020.

Harry, who moved to the US with Meghan, did not attend last month’s memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year.

His non-attendance followed a disagreement with the government over security protection.

The queen, who turns 96 later this month, has been suffering from mobility problems and did not attend the annual Maundy service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel on Thursday.

