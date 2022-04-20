Prince Harry speaks about visiting the queen, says she is in ‘great form’

Prince Harry has shared an update on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth following his visit last week, saying seeing her was “great” and she was in “great form”.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had a face-to-face meeting with the British monarch last Thursday, his spokesperson said after The Sun newspaper reported the visit.

The spokesperson said the couple stopped in the UK on their way to The Hague in the Netherlands to attend The Invictus Games, adding Harry had previously said he hoped to see his grandmother.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

In a sit down with the TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb, Harry opened up about seeing his grandmother in person.

In a clip shared ahead of the airing of the interview, the Duke of Sussex said: “It was so nice to see her. She is in great form.