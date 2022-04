Prince Harry speaks about visiting the queen, says she is in ‘great form’

“She has always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and has he right people around her.”

Kotb asked if Harry managed to make her laugh, as she has said he always does, to which he coyly replied “yes” before adding that he and Meghan had tea with her.

The clip ended with Harry explaining that home was now the US, where he said he and his family had been “welcomed with open arms”.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan also saw Prince Charles during a visit to Windsor Castle, which it said was their first joint trip to Britain since they quit royal duties in March 2020.

Harry, who moved to the US with Meghan, did not attend last month’s memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year.

His non-attendance followed a disagreement with the government over security protection.

The queen, who turns 96 later this month, has been suffering from mobility problems and did not attend the annual Maundy service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel on Thursday.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.