‘Red Table Talk’ is back, but Will Smith debacle doesn’t seem to be on agenda

Get your tissues ready because Red Table Talk is back.

The popular Facebook show is back for a fifth season, which will kick off late on Wednesday in SA.

A one-minute clip of the upcoming season was shared on Facebook on Tuesday and showed hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aka Gammy, and Willow Smith take to the famous red table once again to share heartfelt discussions about real life issues.

Among the guests seen in the clip were actress Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, singer Janelle Monáe and her mother and Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s mother.

Kryst jumped to her death from a high-rise building in New York earlier this year.

The upcoming season will also see the Smith siblings, Willow and her brothers Jaden and Trey, take to the red table without their parents.