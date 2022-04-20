‘Red Table Talk’ is back, but Will Smith debacle doesn’t seem to be on agenda
Season five kicks off on Wednesday
Get your tissues ready because Red Table Talk is back.
The popular Facebook show is back for a fifth season, which will kick off late on Wednesday in SA.
A one-minute clip of the upcoming season was shared on Facebook on Tuesday and showed hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aka Gammy, and Willow Smith take to the famous red table once again to share heartfelt discussions about real life issues.
Among the guests seen in the clip were actress Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, singer Janelle Monáe and her mother and Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s mother.
Kryst jumped to her death from a high-rise building in New York earlier this year.
The upcoming season will also see the Smith siblings, Willow and her brothers Jaden and Trey, take to the red table without their parents.
Seemingly missing from this season is father Will Smith, whose Oscars debacle saw him banned for 10 years after the Best Actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.
In the past, Smith and his wife used the platform to tackle trending issues affecting them. In 2020, the two sat down to address the actress’ “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.
At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after comedian Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s appearance, and then smacked Rock across the face.
Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage when he accepted the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard.
The actor has since apologised for the incident and said he accepted the academy’s decision. Pinkett Smith and Rock are yet to publicly speak about the incident.
