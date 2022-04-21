Gun salute, new snap mark queen's 96th birthday as Harry faces backlash for royal ‘snub’

PRINT HEAD: Happy 96th birthday, your majesty

PRINT BLURB: Britain’s monarch, who has stepped back from royal engagements, celebrated in Sandringham

PRINT QUOTE: An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world — Prince William, grandson

The 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth was marked on Thursday with gun salutes, the release of a Barbie doll and a new photograph showing Britain’s longest-serving monarch with two white ponies at Windsor Castle.

Government ministers joined members of the royal family in sending wishes to the queen, who has stepped back from most public duties this year over concerns about her health. She spent her birthday in Sandringham, Norfolk.

“An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this Platinum Jubilee year,” read a message from grandson Prince William and his wife Kate on Twitter.