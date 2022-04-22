World-famous hippo Jessica is a big rooibos tea fan

Have you ever wondered what celebrity hippo Jessica enjoys besides making films and documentaries and appearing on global television sets?

She enjoys not just a few cups but 20 litres of rooibos tea daily.

Jessica’s enjoyment of rooibos tea was love at first sip, said honorary game ranger Tonie Joubert and his wife Shirley.

The couple rescued Jessica as an infant, with the umbilical cord still attached to her, in 2000 after she was swept away during floods that affected parts of Mozambique and SA.

As an infant, she enjoyed homemade formula but immediately gravitated towards rooibos when her adoptive parents introduced her to it.

“She needed milk urgently, but being so small we couldn’t feed her cow’s milk. I quickly prepared a formula which consisted of egg yolk, cream and full cream cow’s milk to create a substitute for colostrum. To our surprise, she took to the teat of the bottle greedily, and could hardly get enough of my formula,” said Shirley.