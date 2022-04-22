Rinzin Phunjok Lama is encouraging community involvement to save the trans-Himalayan ecosystem

Humla, Phunjok Lama’s home, is in the trans-Himalayan ecosystem, a region of the country that is 3,000-5,000m above sea level. The people here share the land with species such as the Himalayan wolf and black bear, the musk deer, and the wild yak. Mainly subsistence farmers, they are desperately poor.

Phunjok Lama identified an opportunity to not only empower his fellow countrymen and women with jobs and education, but also a chance to make them the stewards of their own land by involving them in enhanced conservation initiatives focused on building eco-tourism, and preventing illegal logging and forest fires. He calls this approach “leading by locals”.

“My project focuses on initiating local biodiversity conservation, promoting local leadership, local ownership, and building resilient communities,” he says.

The soaring mountain peaks of Nepal are ecologically unique and very sensitive. The animals and humans that live here have adapted to this icy and rocky environment over hundreds of thousands of years, and even the smallest changes can bring disruption.

As an adviser to Humla’s representative in Nepal’s parliament, Phunjok Lama is uniquely placed to structure environmental programmes that can also be used in other parts of the country.