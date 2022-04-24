Interview

Director Dube and star Vosloo talk ‘Silverton Siege’, a Netflix first for SA

We chat to director Mandla Dube and actor Arnold Vosloo about Netflix’s first SA original feature, a thriller based on a real siege that took place in 1980s SA

Director Mandla Dube follows his 2016 drama Kalushi about the life and death of struggle legend Solomon Mahlangu with this action thriller inspired by the true story of the Silverton Siege in 1980. After a botched operation goes awry, three MK (Umkhonto we Sizwe) cadres flee the police and find themselves in a Pretoria bank where they take employees and customers hostage and demand the release of Nelson Mandela in a tense standoff watched live on TV. Starring Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus as the freedom-fighting trio and veteran SA actor Arnold Vosloo as policeman Johan Langerman, the film is Netflix’s first SA original feature. We spoke to Dube and Vosloo about what attracted them to the story, and what audiences can expect...