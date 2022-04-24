Motoring Review

Face oddity: ‘Cartoonish’ BMW iX looks strange, but is rather clever

With a few exceptions, the identities of premium manufacturers have changed radically in the past decade. German automaker BMW is a prime example. There was a time where its customers could depend on certain hallmarks that seemed cast in stone: rear-wheel drive, six-cylinder power, a cabin that was outwardly driver-centric and aesthetics that were generally inoffensive...