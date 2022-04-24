Opinion
It's all foggy on the gender-wars front
Does anyone have any clue where they stand on the gender spectrum these days?
24 April 2022 - 00:00
The famous Prussian military strategist Carl von Clausewitz first introduced the idea of fog in relation to war in 1832. “War is the realm of uncertainty; three quarters of the factors on which action in war is based are wrapped in a fog of greater or lesser uncertainty.” In 1896 Sir Lonsdale Augustus Hale coined the actual phrase by writing a book, The Fog of War. He describes it as “the state of ignorance in which commanders frequently find themselves as regards the real strength and position, not only of their foes, but also of their friends”. Is there a better description for the state of the gender wars right now? ..
