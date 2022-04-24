Lauren Beukes’ gritty ‘Shining Girls’ shines a light on femicide

Inspired by personal experiences, SA author Lauren Beukes' genre-bending novel about a time-travelling serial killer has been turned into a TV series

When I first met bestselling South African author Lauren Beukes at a pavement café in the Johannesburg suburb of Parkhurst, just after the publication of her book The Shining Girls, she had shoulder-length blue hair that seemed to suit the conversation we were having about her foray into writing comics...