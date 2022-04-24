Music

New podcast turns the volume up on proudly SA stories in Gallo's vast vault

The Gallo Vault Sessions draws on the label's 95-year archives to tell the broader story of how SA music has been uniquely shaped by history, politics and culture

For 95 years Gallo Music, Africa’s longest running independent recording label, has amassed a vast archive of invaluable musical heritage which houses a 25,000-strong collection of African Heritage Masters and an estimated 250,000-300,000 individual track recordings from the late 1950s to the present...