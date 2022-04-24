Music
New podcast turns the volume up on proudly SA stories in Gallo's vast vault
The Gallo Vault Sessions draws on the label's 95-year archives to tell the broader story of how SA music has been uniquely shaped by history, politics and culture
24 April 2022 - 00:00
For 95 years Gallo Music, Africa’s longest running independent recording label, has amassed a vast archive of invaluable musical heritage which houses a 25,000-strong collection of African Heritage Masters and an estimated 250,000-300,000 individual track recordings from the late 1950s to the present...
