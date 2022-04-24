Humour

Not to burst your bubble, but chewing gum tells us a lot about humanity

Just think about the staggering numbers of people across the world who, every day, stop whatever they're doing to pop a piece of gum in their mouth

The other day I received an e-mail from a superfan. She was gushing that we have global inequality, the Covid pandemic, Aids, floods in KZN, Putin pulling a Goliath on Ukraine and yet I still manage to write about holes in my socks and sexually aggressive goat nannies seducing me...