WTF is Going On?

‘Sad’ Princess Charlene isn’t SA’s only link to royalty. Behold Prince Leka

SA has the unprecedented honour of being the birthplace and host nation to the Crown Prince of Albania

If you thought our only connection to royalty as South Africans was via traditional means like the glorious sideshow that is the House of Zulu succession battle, or the large-scale state funding for various royal households dotted across the country, you'd be missing out on so much more royal bang for your buck...