Lifestyle

Subscribed to DStv? You'll now have access to Disney+ shows like 'The Kardashians'

The joint venture between MultiChoice and Disney+ is a win for fans of American reality stars 'The Kardashians'.

25 April 2022 - 13:41
DStv subscribers will soon have access to Disney+ content.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

MultiChoice has announced a joint venture with Disney+ which will be available to DStv subscribers from May 18. 

The service will be available to local DStv subscribers, including via the Explora Ultra decoder.

MultiChoice told TimesLIVE on Monday the package will see DStv subscribers enjoy shows such as The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Moon Knight, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings.

Are you a fan of US reality stars, the Kardashian-Jenners? You're in for a treat because their new show The Kardashians is also available on Disney+. 

Christine Service, senior vice president and GM of The Walt Disney Company Africa and Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO, said they were excited about the joint venture. 

“This is another exciting milestone in our long-term relationship with MultiChoice Africa. We are delighted to be collaborating to bring SA DStv subscribers access to Disney+’s incredible catalogue of films, series and exclusive content," said Service. 

Mawela said the ability to access content that otherwise would have been available for streaming would enable viewers to watch a variety of shows with ease and convenience. 

"The digital world brought with it fundamental shifts and our customers are looking for a portfolio of entertainment options. MultiChoice’s partnership with Disney+ leads with an expanded choice of content, ease and convenience of subscription and payment, with the DStv Explora Ultra as an enabler," said Mawela. 

Subscription offers and sign-up information will be shared at a later stage.

What if I'm not a DStv subscriber?

Disney+ is also available for streaming subscriptions for R119 a month or R1190 for an annual subscription.

