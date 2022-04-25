The Galaxy A52s 5G is Samsung's best-value smartphone yet
This 5G-enabled gadget is more affordable than you’d expect given it's packed with all sorts of hi-tech features
If you’re after ultra-fast content sharing and super smooth streaming, gaming and social media scrolling, you need to be able to tap into the power of 5G connectivity.
Not only is Samsung’s Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone 5G-enabled to allow you to speed up your online experience, but it’s also packed with hi-tech features. So much so, you’ll be surprised that this sleek device comes with the affordable price tag of only R8,999.
Here’s a closer look at some of the features that make this the brand’s best-value smartphone yet:
Next-level photos and videos
Say good riddance to blurry photos and videos with the Galaxy A52s 5G’s multi-lens camera system.
The 64MP main camera with optical image stabilisation allows you to snap ultra-high-res photos that are crisp and clear no matter whether they’re taken by day or night. You can expand your viewing angle with the 12MP ultra-wide camera and capture those all-important details using the 5MP depth and 5MP macro cameras.
In fact, with features like Super Steady mode to keep your videos looking smooth, stable and professional, everything you shoot will be on point.
Popular Snapchat Lenses have also been built in to the Galaxy A52s 5G, making it simple for you to add a creative flourish to your photos and clips by applying AR filters in Fun mode.
With 128GB internal storage and the ability to add up to 1TB more via microSD card, you'll be able to store more of the content you create and delete less.
Awesome entertainment
It’s not just the Galaxy A52s 5G’s speedy 120Hz refresh rate and expansive 6.5″ Infinity-O screen that makes for an immersive entertainment experience when you’re streaming movies and series. It boasts Dolby Atmos technology and two speakers — one on top, one at the bottom — to give you a surround sound experience even without earphones.
This gadget also gives gamers the edge with a Frame Booster to keep graphics smooth and lifelike, and an AI-powered Game Booster to maximise performance and cut out distractions.
Big battery, fast charging
With a big 4,500mAh battery, this smartphone gives you more time to do what you love: streaming, sharing, gaming and more. AI power management boosts performance for longer-lasting battery life and, with up to 25W of Super Fast Charging, the Galaxy A52s 5G quickly gets back to full power once plugged in.
Secure and water-resistant
Samsung Knox offers multilayered security from the minute the Galaxy A52s 5G is turned on.
The on-screen fingerprint sensor, which recognises your unique fingerprint, not only provides additional security but an easy and convenient way to unlock your phone and, together with Samsung Pass biometric authentication services, to login to apps and websites.
It's also good to know that with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, the Galaxy A52s 5G is protected against spills and splashes.
