Lifestyle

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

26 April 2022 - 11:11 By Reuters
A Japanese woman born at the dawn of the 20th century and believed to have been the world's oldest person died at the age of 119, public broadcaster NHK said.
Image: Screengrab from Reuters video

A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka.

Born on January 2, 1903 — the year of the Wright Brothers' first controlled flight of their motor-driven aeroplane — Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person.

She died of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan, on April 19, NHK said. During her life, she had been partial to chocolate and fizzy drinks, NHK said.

Japan has a dwindling and rapidly ageing population. As of last September, the country had 86,510 centenarians, and nine out of every 10 were women.

