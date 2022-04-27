WATCH | Lifelike 'child' robot helps train pediatric dentists in Japan
27 April 2022 - 09:37
A child-like robot, named Pedia_Roid, has been designed to mimic the critical medical symptoms of children to help train dental workers in Japan.
