SPOTLIGHT | Neeson thriller 'Memory' out; new shows on Netflix, Showmax; win prizes

Spotlight this week looks at new entertainment releases for big and small screens.

Another long weekend lies ahead, the perfect time to head to cinemas where Liam Neeson stars in this week's big release, the suspenseful thriller Memory. The action-film veteran portrays an assassin ready to conclude a long career of violence while dealing with a faltering memory and becoming a target himself. It is directed by Martin Campbell, whose previous titles include Casino Royale, The Mask of Zorro and The Protégé, and who keeps a practised hand on this journey of retribution, fury and redemption.

Spotlight also features two great television viewing options. The first is Phoenix Rising, a two-part HBO documentary now showing on Showmax. This true docudrama follows actress Evan Rachel Wood's brave and at times harrowing journey after she named her alleged abuser and groomer, Brian Warner (more famously known as Marilyn Manson). Don't miss the animated portraits of Manson, created for the series by internationally acclaimed SA designer Marc Bouwer.

We also recommend a new Netflix film release, Silverton Siege. Created by the renowned Mandla Dube, the film is set in 1980, inspired by the real incident that unfolded on January 25 that year. Starring Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus as young freedom fighters, the film offers a new storyline in this important era of SA history.

This week's episode also checks out the fun Nicolas Cage fans had with his latest release, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, at a local Nic Cage quiz night, and we glance at next week's big release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.