Ancient clues in remote Greenland cave help gauge climate change

The planet is getting warmer. There’s no denying it. Just two years ago, the rapidly melting Greenland ice sheet dumped 12-billion tonnes of fresh water into the ocean. Global sea levels are set to rise by up to 7m, and this is happening much faster than scientists have predicted.

How can humanity understand and prepare for an uncertain future on a warmer and wetter Earth? Dr Gina Moseley, a climate change researcher, spelunker and 2021 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureate, thinks she has the answer.

It was a chance encounter with a fellow caver in 2008 that led to Moseley hearing about a remote cave in northern Greenland, discovered by chance by a US aircraft pilot looking for a safe place to land during the Cold War.

Moseley is no stranger to this large island located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, having led three previous expeditions to its rocky and icy shores, but the chance to explore this far into unknown territory was too tempting to pass up.

“Northern Greenland is especially remote, hostile, and difficult to access. But it’s one of the last frontiers on Earth for true exploration,” she says.

Moseley thinks that by reaching this distant cave, untouched for more than 60 years, she will be able to access calcite deposits called speleothems and study them to shed light on climate conditions that prevailed during the planet’s ancient past.