HOT LUNCH
Big, big Rich, getting bigger by the Tik Tok
Aspasia Karras with Rich Mnisi
01 May 2022 - 00:00
Rich Mnisi is a giant. This is incontrovertible. He looms large in his ’70s inspired knit set and huge Dior sunnies as he enters the gloriously whimsical alternate universe that is The Patisserie in the Illovo post office centre...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.