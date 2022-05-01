A-Listers
Fashionistas bring their A game to SA Fashion Week’s opening party
Mall of Africa’s Fireroom was a fitting venue for a night of hot fashion, fiery Asian cuisine and tasty Cruz cocktails
01 May 2022 - 00:00
Say goodbye to the sweatpant-demic and hello to dressing up again...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.