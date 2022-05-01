Humour
Freedom means we can all do what we like as long as we pay our taxes, right?
Everyone harbours their own ideas of what freedom entails. Just look at Mike Tyson, or Elon Musk
01 May 2022 - 00:00
Do you ever feel like a fraud? I ask this because I hate the thought that I’m the only one. It’s a thought that usually attacks me when I’m with my children...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.