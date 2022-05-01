Opinion

No mask? No problem. Public opinion is shifting and it's time for masks to go

All over SA people are taking their masks off indoors and there's mounting evidence that citizens have begun to think for themselves

As I write this, they're scattered all across the country. In Mugg & Bean, Rosebank Mall, a young attorney is standing fully upright in deep conversation with an advocate, both maskless. In Gardens Centre, Cape Town, a 32-year-old teacher is on their way to Woolworths, their face uncovered, not a single mask on their person. In Home Affairs, Durban, an ID card applicant is standing in a queue that has made its way into the building, their mask wrapped around their lower jaw. ..