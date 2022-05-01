×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Bite-sized Reviews

'North Water', 'Marilyn' & 'Shining Girls': Five things to stream now

Colin Farrel's finest performance, a look at the death of the Hollywood star, and an SA author's sci-fi murder mystery all come to the small screen

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
01 May 2022 - 00:00

THE NORTH WATER..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | ‘Sad’ Princess Charlene isn’t SA’s only link to royalty. ... Lifestyle
  2. The 100-year-old story of South Africa’s first history book in the isiZulu ... Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | Neeson thriller 'Memory' out; new shows on Netflix, Showmax; win ... Lifestyle
  4. Five fun markets you can catch in Gauteng over the long weekend Travel
  5. Ancient clues in remote Greenland cave help gauge climate change Lifestyle

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa