Series Review
'They Call Me Magic' tells story of NBA superstar & face of global Aids crisis
Apple TV+’s doccie traces Magic Johnson's rollercoaster ride from high-school basketball prodigy to NBA superstar and global face of the Aids crisis
01 May 2022 - 00:00
HBO’s high-jinx, cheeky but entertaining comedy drama series, Winning Time, the story of the late '70s to '80s transformation of the fate of the Los Angeles Lakers and the sexing up and increased popularity and profitability of the NBA, hasn’t impressed many of its real-life subjects...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.