Amber Heard to testify in defamation case after ‘broken’ Johnny Depp concludes testimony

Amber Heard, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, may testify on Wednesday in front of a Virginia jury that is hearing the multimillion dollar defamation claims the actors filed against each other after their short-lived marriage.

On Tuesday, Depp’s attorneys rested their case after arguing Heard libelled the Pirates of the Caribbean star when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard’s side began their response by calling to the stand a psychologist who said the actress suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to physical and sexual abuse by Depp.

The 58-year-old Depp is suing Heard, 36, for $50m (about R791m). Heard has countersued for $100m (about R1.6bn), saying Depp smeared her reputation by calling her a liar.

During four days of sworn testimony, Depp said Aquaman star Heard was the abuser in the relationship and once threw a vodka bottle that severed the top of his right middle finger.

“At the end, I was broken,” Depp said.