Art in May: Five exhibitions you can’t afford to miss

1. SPRING AWAKENING GROUP EXHIBITION

Perhaps to set a hopeful tone as winter approaches, perhaps in anticipation of spring to come, Southern Guild’s newest exhibition borrows from the idea of spring as a time of change — ecological, physical and psychological — and promoted curator Lindsey Raymond to ask the artists on show to consider the role of growth and renewal in their work as well as the opposite side to the coin: loss and decay.

The result is what’s described as a multisensory group exhibition featuring more than 20 artists and designers, both regulars at Southern Guild and emerging artists and creatives who have been invited to participate.

Works included in the exhibition will come from New York-based Egyptian artist Ghada Amer, tapestry artist Talia Ramkilawan, fashion designer Lezanne Viviers, photographer Lea Colombo, furniture designer and fine artist Christine Jacobs and jewellery designer and sculptor Githan Coopoo, to name a few.

Spring Awakening will run until June 15 at Southern Guild in Cape Town. The gallery is open Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5.30pm and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.