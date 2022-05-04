Dave Chappelle tackled on stage in another public attack on a US comedian
Last month Chris Rock was assaulted live on TV by Will Smith at the 94th Oscars
US comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during a comedy show on Tuesday night in another public assault on a comedian.
Chappelle was performing at a Netflix Is A Joke event at the Hollywood Bowl when a man charged towards him on stage and tackled him before being dragged off by security.
Video footage captured from the show shows a man run towards the comedian mid-set and try to take him down.
According to Daily Mail, Chappelle was uninjured and seemingly continued with the set, joking that the person who attacked him was a “trans man”.
This was seemingly in reference to the furore caused by his Netflix comedy special, The Closer, which was criticised by some who saw it as ridiculing transgender people.
Someone just tried to attack Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PZI3RMRdjD— Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022
The site reported that the man who attacked Chappelle was later treated by paramedics after he injured his arms. Footage shared online shows the man being loaded onto an ambulance on a stretcher.
The attack on Chappelle comes barely a month after fellow comedian Chris Rock was assaulted live on TV at the Oscars by actor Will Smith.
At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and smacked Rock across the face.
Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware Smith’s wife has a condition that causes hair loss.
While Rock is yet to speak publicly about the assault, he did tell fans he was “processing” the incident at a show shortly after the ceremony.
At Tuesday’s Netflix show, he apparently took a swipe at the King Richard actor, joking that the man who attacked Chappelle was Smith.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
