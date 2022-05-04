Dave Chappelle tackled on stage in another public attack on a US comedian

US comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during a comedy show on Tuesday night in another public assault on a comedian.

Chappelle was performing at a Netflix Is A Joke event at the Hollywood Bowl when a man charged towards him on stage and tackled him before being dragged off by security.

Video footage captured from the show shows a man run towards the comedian mid-set and try to take him down.

According to Daily Mail, Chappelle was uninjured and seemingly continued with the set, joking that the person who attacked him was a “trans man”.

This was seemingly in reference to the furore caused by his Netflix comedy special, The Closer, which was criticised by some who saw it as ridiculing transgender people.