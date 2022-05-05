×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Malian nonuplets in ‘perfect health’ as they celebrate first birthday

05 May 2022 - 09:15 By Staff Reporter
A Malian woman and her nonuplets are doing well as the tots celebrate their first birthday. Stock image.
A Malian woman and her nonuplets are doing well as the tots celebrate their first birthday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/VITALINKA

The world’s only nonuplets are in “perfect health” and doing well as they celebrate their first birthday, it’s been reported. 

The children’s proud father, an officer in the Malian army, gave the BBC an update on the children and their mother’s wellbeing on Wednesday, telling the site that both mother and tots were doing well.

According to the site, all nine babies are still being taken care of at a specialist clinic in Morocco that Malian authorities organised for the mother, Halima Cisse, 26, ahead of her birth last year. 

The proud father of nine, Abdelkader Arby, told BBC that all 10 are currently living in a “medicalised” flat and are yet to travel home to Mali.

Last year, Cisse caused sensation worldwide when she gave birth to nine babies — two more than doctors had detected inside her crowded womb — in May, joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets.

Cisse was expected to give birth to seven babies, according to ultrasounds conducted in Morocco and Mali that missed two of the siblings. All were delivered by caesarean section.

Nonuplets are extremely rare. Medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not reach full term.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

A Malian woman gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday - two more than doctors had detected inside her crowded womb - joining a small pantheon of ...
News
1 year ago

Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor Mzwandile Masina

"We’ve found the family and we are informed the babies are well," Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tweeted on Wednesday.
News
10 months ago

Debunked ‘Thembisa 10’ baby saga shortlisted in global media awards, to SA editors’ shock

Independent Media’s decuplets reportage is up for consideration in an international “best practice” contest, and its entry has not been disqualified ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FlySafair selling flight tickets for R8 in annual mega sale — Here’s how you ... Travel
  2. Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  4. A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold Food
  5. Dave Chappelle tackled on stage in another public attack on a US comedian Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart