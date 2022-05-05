×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

WTF is Going On?

The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala

Kardashian lost 7.2kg to fit into Monroe’s famous dress so she could parade the item for a full 10 minutes

05 May 2022 - 13:00

In a highly recidivist turn of events, Kim Kardashian lost 7.2kg to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress so that she could parade the item for a full 10 minutes up the stairs at Monday’s Met Gala...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. FlySafair selling flight tickets for R8 in annual mega sale — Here’s how you ... Travel
  2. Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  4. A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold Food
  5. Dave Chappelle tackled on stage in another public attack on a US comedian Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far