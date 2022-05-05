WTF is Going On?

The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala

Kardashian lost 7.2kg to fit into Monroe’s famous dress so she could parade the item for a full 10 minutes

In a highly recidivist turn of events, Kim Kardashian lost 7.2kg to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress so that she could parade the item for a full 10 minutes up the stairs at Monday’s Met Gala...