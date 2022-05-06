‘Good Neighbours’ in spotlight at the 2022 Nirox sculpture showcase

The Nirox art park and complex, nestled in the ancient and beautiful Gauteng landscape around the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, has become a welcome fixture and important destination for arts and culture fans locally and internationally.

Since 2014 Nirox has presented an “Open Laboratory” winter sculpture exhibition, featuring a core installation of curated public sculpture in the beautifully manicured grounds of the park. Each iteration of this exhibition is carefully and critically considered, and this year’s is called “Good Neighbours”.

Following on from 2021’s international collaboration between SA, Morocco and South Korea, Nirox is presenting a show that brings in universities, public and private institutions across SA, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, and Botswana to co-develop and present an evolving programme of exhibitions, residencies, workshops, talks and a concert.

The invitation to universities across the country to each appoint a curator to develop their own take on Good Neighbours, as well as private and public institutions in neighbouring states to submit contributions that examine the subject from their perspective, all brought together and given shape by Nirox’s in-house curatorial team, provides the unique angle on 2022’s theme.