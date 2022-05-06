×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Less frame, more screen: The Honor X8 is sleek, stylish and lightweight

This affordable device has a higher screen-to-body ratio than its competitors

06 May 2022 - 13:03
Sponsored
The HONOR X8 is incredibly slim and lightweight — it's only 7.45mm thick and weighs just 177g.
The HONOR X8 is incredibly slim and lightweight — it's only 7.45mm thick and weighs just 177g.
Image: Supplied/HONOR

The new HONOR X8 had been designed for those who appreciate high style just as much as they do hi-tech features — and this affordable smartphone boasts loads of those.

This sleek gadget is only 7.45mm thick and weighs just 177g; its flat-edged design with rounded corners makes it comfortable to hold and easy to slide into small handbags and pockets.

To create this incredibly slim and lightweight gadget, HONOR developed an exclusive new aluminium alloy mid-frame bezel plate that’s 15% thinner than traditional smartphone frames, while still being strong and durable enough to ensure the device won’t bend and protect it should you accidentally drop it.

The bezel surrounding the HONOR X8's generous screen is a mere 1.15mm thick at its widest point.
The bezel surrounding the HONOR X8's generous screen is a mere 1.15mm thick at its widest point.
Image: Supplied/HONOR

Coupled with other innovations, the super narrow bezel surrounding the HONOR X8’s FullView ultra-thin display means it has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6% — the highest among straight-screen smartphones of the same grade and smartphones in the same category. 

This means there’s more screen space to enjoy when you’re scrolling social media, studying and online shopping.

What’s more, the generous 6.7″ LCD display supports a resolution of 2,388 x 1,080 pixels and 16.7-million colours, giving you an immersive, true-to-life viewing experience — perfect for gaming and watching movies and series.

It also means you’ll be able to fully appreciate all the vivid photos and videos you shoot using the HONOR X8’s 16MP front camera and 64MP rear quad camera system, which allows you to capture every moment in stunning detail — day, night or in lowlight.

Priced at R4,999, the HONOR X8 is available in a choice of three striking colours: Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue. 

For more information, visit hihonor.com/za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Snapping clear, vivid photos at night is no problem with the Honor X8

SPONSORED | This affordable smartphone's quad camera system lets you capture every moment in stunning detail — day, night or in low-light
Lifestyle
2 days ago

How the new Honor 50 solves the four biggest vlogger headaches

SPONSORED | This smartphone has everything you need to worry less about editing and focus more on your creativity
News
4 months ago

New Honor 50 smartphone turns everyone into an instant video editor

SPONSORED | This innovative device comes packed with easy-to-use video options that make it a cinch to become a TikTok star
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle
  2. FlySafair selling flight tickets for R8 in annual mega sale — Here’s how you ... Travel
  3. Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  5. A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold Food

Latest Videos

'Help! Lion!' Turns out it was just a shopping bag
Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder